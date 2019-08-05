National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (File photo)
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (File photo)

Do not take law into your own hands, stay calm: Omar Abdullah appeals J-K people

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:07 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensed situation following alleged house arrest of state leaders, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah late on Sunday appealed people to not take law in hands and "stay calm" and said he was not sure of "what is in store" for Jammu and Kashmir, "but it doesn't look good".
"While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh, and Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law into your own hands, please stay calm," Omar tweeted.
This comes after the NC leader said that he believed he is being put under house arrest. "Violence will only play into the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn't the India J-K acceded to but I'm not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately," he wrote in another tweet.
Omar also expressed concerned about people living in the Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley regions and wrote: "Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley regions areas have been very susceptible to attempts at communal violence. I hope the government has taken adequate precautions to ensure no communal trouble breaks out."
Meanwhile, the state government suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.
Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.
The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage. Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:03 IST

'Kashmir Solution' has begun: Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): 'Kashmir Solution has begun', said Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday amid uncertainty prevailed in the Kashmir Valley following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:34 IST

Mufti recalls Vajpayee, says 'feeling his absence the most'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In the view of prevailing tensed situation in the state, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday recalls former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for empathizing with Kashmir and said today she is 'feeling his absence the m

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:24 IST

JKLF chief Yasin Malik 'absolutely fine, healthy': Tihar Prison DG

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Director General of Tihar Prison on Sunday said the reports about the ill-health of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently lodged in Tihar prison, is completely "incorrect" and he is "absolutely fine".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:04 IST

Tharoor shows solidarity to Omar Abdullah over alleged house...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed solidarity with National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah following the reports that the latter is under "house arrest" and said that "every Indian democrat" would stand with the "mainstream" leaders of the state

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Sec 144 to be imposed in Jammu from 6 am today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) Aug 5 (ANI): In view of the prevailing security situation in the state, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:38 IST

Academic institutions to remain closed in Jammu, other districts

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the tensed situation prevailing in the state, academic institutions in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts will remain closed as a 'measure of caution' on Monday. 

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:28 IST

J-K: Mufti questions alleged 'house arrest' of leaders, says...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): After the state leaders claimed that they are being put under 'house arrest' amid prevailing tensed situation in the state, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the voices of people who fought for peace are being muzz

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:49 IST

Sec 144 imposed in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) Aug 5 (ANI): The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:13 IST

I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir following security advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists, National Conference Party (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he believed he is being placed under "house arrest" from midnight to

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:00 IST

Jharkhand CM on religious conversion of tribals: No one can...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday expressed concern over the religious conversion of tribals by "some foreign powers" to eradicate their identity from the state.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:58 IST

PDP MP seeks Opposition's support over tensions in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has written a letter to Opposition lawmakers asking for their support in seeking a statement from the government over tensions following a massive security build-up in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:54 IST

Mobile internet services partially suspended in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Mobile internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

Read More
iocl