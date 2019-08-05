Do not take law into your own hands, stay calm: Omar Abdullah appeals J-K people

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensed situation following alleged house arrest of state leaders, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah late on Sunday appealed people to not take law in hands and "stay calm" and said he was not sure of "what is in store" for Jammu and Kashmir, "but it doesn't look good".

"While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh, and Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law into your own hands, please stay calm," Omar tweeted.

This comes after the NC leader said that he believed he is being put under house arrest. "Violence will only play into the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn't the India J-K acceded to but I'm not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. The move comes at a time when the state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive security build-up and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately," he wrote in another tweet.

Omar also expressed concerned about people living in the Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley regions and wrote: "Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley regions areas have been very susceptible to attempts at communal violence. I hope the government has taken adequate precautions to ensure no communal trouble breaks out."

Meanwhile, the state government suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage. Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state. (ANI)