Do not turn tragic demise of democracy into opportune moment, Baghel tells Abdullah

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday responded to National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's remarks that he would initiate legal action against the Congress leader for seeking to draw a link between Sachin Pilot's stance in Rajasthan and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's release from detention earlier this year.

Baghel responded to Omar Abdullah's tweet asking him not to turn the "tragic demise of democracy" in Rajasthan into an "opportune moment".

"Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment OmarAbdullahji. The 'allegation' was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country," Baghel said in a tweet.

Abdullah said he would be taking legal action against Baghel for his comments made during an interview to a prominent English newspaper.

"I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers," he said.

He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and Congress party in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, the National Conference issued a statement rejecting Baghel's '"false accusations" on Omar Abdullah's release.

"The Party has taken note of and expresses strong objection to the latest interview given by Bhupesh Baghel wherein Baghel has maliciously suggested that the release of our Vice President Omar Abdullah from preventive detention was somehow related to Sachin Pilot or the present political situation unravelling in Rajasthan. The party unequivocally rejects such malicious, false and politically motivated statements that are used for convenient political posturing," the party said in the statement.

Terming the Baghel's accusations as "scurrilous", the National Conference said it is defamatory to the reputation of Omar Abdullah.

"It is within the province of public knowledge that the release of Omar Abdullah happened after the judicial intervention was sought from the Supreme Court and the illegal order of detention of Abdullah was challenged," the party said.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. (ANI)

