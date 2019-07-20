Do what is right for the nation: Robert Vadra to Priyanka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Extending support to his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday advised his wife to do "what is right for the nation".

His message to Congress' general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh came a day after Priyanka was detained when she was on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing.

"I have always respected your qualities of compassion, empathy & sincerity. Today, Priyanka, I respect you more for standing up against the atrocities on the villagers. You were there to console them when the govt refused to listen to the wails of the families. Priyanka, do what is right for the nation. We all are with you. Jai Hind," he said in a message to his wife on Facebook.

Priyanka was escorted to Mirzapur by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Varanasi. She spent a night at the guest house.

Throughout her protest, Priyanka had maintained that she would not leave the guest house without meeting Sonbhadra victims' families.

However, she was later allowed to meet the kin of the victims at Ubbha village and has urged the countrymen to stand with them "in the name of humanity".

The Sonbhadra firing took place at Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of the land he purchased two years ago. However, a scuffle broke out followed by firing which led to 10 deaths. (ANI)

