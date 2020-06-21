Do yoga, stay healthy and send corona away, says Giriraj Singh on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday took part in the celebrations of 6th International Yoga Day and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising it among the masses.

"The credit for making Yoga popular goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we used to do it earlier too but the Prime Minister's initiative helped it reach the last man in the country. Today we might be performing it alone at our homes but everybody is doing Yoga today to stay fit and fend off corona," Singh told ANI here.

"I thank the Prime Minister for taking it to the world. Today people are practising it to stay healthy. Do yoga, stay healthy and send corona away," he added.

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address earlier today had said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

