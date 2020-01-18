Doctor arrested for sending suspicious letter to Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Police arrested a doctor from Maharashtra's Nanded, on charges of sending a suspicious letter to BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur.

The accused named, Dr Sayyed Abdul Rehman, sent the letter to Thakur on his brother's name to seek revenge from him, police said.

The brother of the accused had earlier registered a case under Section 307 against him.

The accused is being taken to Bhopal for interrogation. (ANI)

