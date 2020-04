Doctor at Delhi govt hospital tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): A doctor working at a Delhi government hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

Further details regarding the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to 120.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)