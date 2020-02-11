Doctor of Hyderabad-based hospital tries to commit suicide over misconduct allegations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A doctor of a state-run hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday tried to commit suicide by self-immolation after he was made to surrender his duties by the hospital administration for alleged misconduct.

"Today morning a doctor by the name Dr. Vasanth who working in Gandhi Hospital in general medicine department has today came to the Gandhi Hospital with two petrol bottles and attempted to self-immolation. Immediately the local police reached the spot and rescued him and shifted him to his residence," Kamleshwar Singhenvar, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad told ANI.

"It is noticed that his duties have been surrendered back to the government from Gandhi Hospital for misconduct. He was depressed over this issue and today he attempted to commit suicide," he added.

The police team who recused the doctor has been rewarded for the bravery they showed while saving Vasanth from burning.

While speaking to the media, the victim said, "I have been elected as General Secretary to the Telangana Government Doctors Association, how they will surrender my duty back to the government?" (ANI)

