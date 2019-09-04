Doctor operates right leg instead of performing Hydrocele surgery, alleges patient

Gaya (Bihar) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): A patient admitted to a hospital here has alleged that a surgeon instead of performing a 'Hydrocele' surgery performed a surgery on his right leg here on Tuesday.

Hydrocele surgery is a procedure to repair a hydrocele, which is a buildup of fluid around a testicle.

This incident has occurred at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH).

Bhuneshwar Yadav, a resident of Punakala village claimed that he had come for Hydrocele surgery, but without any prior notice, a surgeon operated his leg and also inserted a rod in it.

Meanwhile, Vijay Krishna Prasad, Superintendent (ANMMCH) backing his hospital's doctor said, "Keeping in view the swelling on the patients' leg, the doctor must have performed the leg surgery on priority."

He also said that proper investigation will be conducted into this matter. (ANI)

