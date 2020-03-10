Doctor shoots self in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed gun in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to the Jawahar Nagar Police, the deceased has been identified as Dr Ravinder Kumar. He was Managing Director of Aditya Hospital in Hyderabad.

The dead body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC and further probe is on, said police. (ANI)

