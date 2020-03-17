Doctor who treated COVID-19 victim in Karnataka tests positive for coronavirus

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi on Tuesday said that the 63-year-old doctor, who was attending the 76-year-old man -- patient who died of coronavirus here, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor is among the 10 people who have been tested positive across Karnataka so far.

"A 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to coronavirus has tested positive. He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today," said Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi.

Two more people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 10 in the state, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

The two fresh cases include a 20-year-old woman with a travel history to the United Kingdom and the person who came into contact with the 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who died last week from the infection.

"We have got 2 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from the UK is tested positive and another contact of P6 (Kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in the designated isolation hospital," Sriramulu tweeted.

According to official estimates, there are 126 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 till Tuesday across India. (ANI)