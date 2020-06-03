Doctor's advice for people to battle Covid-19

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Dr Arvind Kumar, a noted lung surgeon at Gangaram Hospital, on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing cases of COVID in the country and said that due to the easing of restrictions amid the lockdown, the deadly virus will now spread among the people at a faster pace.

"It is a serious situation that we are facing in a country today. COVID cases in all the states, particularly cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad is spreading rapidly. Every day our numbers are increasing. At this time, people must realize that though restrictions have been lifted the virus has not gone yet. More people are developing this lethal infection these days," he said while speaking to ANI.

Dr Kumar said that by taking precautionary measures people can save themselves from the deadly virus.

"Only preventive measures taken by people's can reduce COVID cases in the country and can save them from this disease. I would advise people not to step out and stay indoors as much as possible. I would also suggest them to wear a mask when stepping outdoors as this is the most important way to prevent the spread of the virus," he said.

"People must also maintain social distancing and must presume that every surface must be infected with the germs of the virus," Dr Kumar further stated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total 1,37,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests have reached 41,03,233 in the country.

So far, a total 681 laboratories across the country have been granted permission to conduct the test for the infection including 476 government laboratories and 205 private laboratories.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases today with 8,909 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615 while the death toll rose to 5,815.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 1,01,497 while 1,00,303 people have cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

