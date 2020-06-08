Doctors advised Kejriwal to undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow: Sisodia wishes CM speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal self-quarantined himself after feeling unwell, his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday informed that doctors have advised the AAP chief to undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, 51, has isolated himself at his residence and all his meetings since Sunday afternoon had been cancelled as he complained of fever and throat pain.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. All his meetings were cancelled and he has not met anyone since then. The doctors have advised him to undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow and after that, we will be able to say what exactly the problem is," Sisodia told ANI.

"We are praying to God that he stays happy and healthy and gets back to serving the people of the national capital," he added.

Kejriwal had on Sunday addressed a video conference briefing in which he announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for people from the national capital during the coronavirus crisis.

Delhi has recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have died so far. (ANI)

