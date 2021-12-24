Doctors' Association holds candlelight march over delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Thursday held a candlelight march over the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling as part of their nationwide agitation.

Resident doctors of the various hospitals in Delhi participated in the candlelight vigil.



Earlier on December 7, the FORDA had announced that it will suspend the agitation for a week and resume it on December 17.

While on December 17, resident doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital withdrew from all services, including elective surgeries and trauma care, to protest against the delay in conducting NEET-PG counselling.





The protesting doctors demand that ahead of the possible third COVID-19 wave, the government should expedite the process of filling up vacancies of junior doctors in all the medical colleges across the country.

"The overburdened and exhausted resident doctors of the nation have been protesting since November 27, 2021, against the multiple delays and postponement of NEET-PG 2021 counselling which has led to non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors for the current academic year," said FORDA president, Dr. Manish.

While on November 27, resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)



