Doctors association in K'taka to protest from July 24 to condemn violence against medics

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): To condemn violence on healthcare workers and to voice issues concerning medical fraternity, Karnataka Association Of Resident Doctors (KARD) has called for a nationwide symbolic protest from July 24.

"In order to condemn violence on healthcare workers and to voice all our issues, we have called nationwide symbolic protest from July 24. We will protest symbolically by wearing black bands, across the state and have sought support from residents pan-India," KARD said in a statement.

"We, the resident doctors of Karnataka have been undergoing various difficulties while executing our duties during the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

"Arrest and legal action against culprits involved in K.C General hospital incident. Arrest and legal action against culprits involved in Belgaum incident. Condemnation of atrocities on doctors in Bidar and action against the official. Ensuring safety protocols at all hospitals and COVID care centres with adequate security and police personnel," KARD demanded.

"No hierarchy in a pandemic"- common work pattern for all doctors irrespective of hierarchy/cadre. Immediate release of funds for a stipend for an already sanctioned hike. COVID duty and night duty allowances. Ensuring an adequate supply of N-95 masks, face shields, surgical gowns in all non-COVID working areas. An adequate supply of good quality PPEs for all COVID working areas," KARD demanded.

Earlier, the nurses of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubli called off the protest after receiving assurance from Nitish Patil, the Dharwad district Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The protest was staged on Wednesday afternoon in front of KIMS by nurses who alleged that the administration had not provided adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, masks and sanitary facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. (ANI)

