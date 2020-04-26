Doctors body urges Union Health Minister to provide accommodation to home quarantined medics

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has written to the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, seeking assistance regarding accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states that it will be an important precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.

In a letter to the Health Minister, the association stated that recently there have been reports of resident doctors from various hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19. As a consequence, their primary contacts who are mostly their colleagues and resident doctors, have been advised to be on home quarantine, the association added.

Some resident doctors stay in hostels allotted on the hospital campus while many stay at their homes in various locations. Many of them are anxious about this home quarantine since most are staying with their families.

"There are aged family members as well as young children at home who are the most vulnerable to this disease. The doctors themselves might be a source of infection for their family members. Therefore, it is necessary to provide separate accommodation or the resident doctors who are primary contacts, till they test negative for the virus," the letter added.

The association said that the medical fraternity stands together in this national response to COVID-19 epidemic, doctors and other medical staff are putting in their best efforts to stop this epidemic.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Government of India in providing accommodation and other facilities for the doctors on COVID-19 duties," it said. (ANI)

