Doctors end protest after Delhi govt agrees to fulfill demands

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Resident Doctors Association (RDA) called off the strike to protest over the violence against doctors here on Monday after Delhi government agreed to fulfil all their demands.

"As discussed in the meeting with Health Secretary, Delhi government and MD of LNJP Hospital on July 8, the demands of resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) have been agreed upon. We hereby call off the strike," said RDA in an official statement.

According to the statement, Delhi government has agreed to deploy marshalls, install alarm systems and CCTV cameras, appoint councillors and social workers, and not to take actions against the doctors who participated in the strike.

"We have given the directions for the deployment of marshalls and private security. This marshalls security would be on regular. We are installing CCTV camera inside the wards and various locations of the hospitals," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

"All routine and emergency services will resume from 6 pm today," the statement added.

Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre had called a strike after a resident doctor was assaulted by the attendants of patients at LNJP Hospital on Monday.

All the emergency services had been shut in the hospital to protest over the violence against doctors. (ANI)

