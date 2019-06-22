Doctors forbid Lalu from eating mangoes

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here have forbidden former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, undergoing treatment at the hospital, from eating mangoes as his sugar and insulin level have increased.

This comes after he was allowed to consume 1 mango a day.

"This week we conducted tests of Lalu, his liver and kidney are working fine. When we allowed him to consume mangoes his sugar level and insulin increased, he was asked to eat 1 mango but he ate more. From Wednesday we stopped his intake of mangoes," said Dr DK Jha, RIMS, Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap Yadav met him. As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet Lalu every Saturday with "prior approval".

Congress and RJD leaders met Lalu Prasad Yadav, at RIMS earlier this month. RJD's Bihar unit president Ram Chandra Purvey and former Ranchi MP and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay were among others who met Yadav.



After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. He has been getting treatment at the hospital since August 2018. (ANI)

