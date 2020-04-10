Doctors, health workers residing at hospitals to prevent coronavirus spread in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): As coronavirus cases are at surge in Tamil Nadu, doctors and health workers, who are working in the COVID-19 ward of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, are staying inside the campus after completing their work in order to prevent the spread of the virus to their family members.

"Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff working in the main COVID-19 ward of college have been given the required protection gear like Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks. Still, they are staying back in order to protect their families," Dr K Vasanthamani, Dean of Kilpauk Medical College told ANI.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Police in Tamil Nadu gave a guard of honour to the sanitation workers in the city's municipal corporation for their efforts in combating COVID-19.



Headed by Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioner of Police, Saravan, the guard of honour was given to sanitary workers in the premises of Tirunelveli Corporation office.



Speaking to media persons, Saravan said, "We have given the guard of honour to the sanitation workers and healthcare department workers. Their work in this difficult situation of the spread of coronavirus outbreak is important. They are doing it for us."

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 834 have tested positive for coronavirus, including 21 cured and discharged and 8 deaths.

With an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll stands at 199. (ANI)

