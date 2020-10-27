Doctors, health workers under NDMC now want 'permanent solution' for salary woes

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): "Permanent solution" is what health workers are anonymously demanding as a protest for pending salary continues by the resident doctors functioning under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

As per the latest development, hospitals are observing a complete pen-down protest against non-payment of doctors and paramedical staff's monthly salaries.

Since October 23, health workers North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals Hindu Rao (which was formerly a COVID facility hospital before patients where shifted following the ongoing protest), Rajan Babu TB Hospital, and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital are observing an indefinite hunger strike and said that will continue till a permanent solution.

Dr Sunil Kumar, RDA president of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, located near Jama Masjid in old Delhi said, "All the north MCD hospitals are on strike. All the resident doctors, permanent doctors, paramedical staff all are protesting against the non-payment of the salary."

In addition, he stated, "We are on strike for the last two weeks but Mayor just woke up from deep slumber now. Our salary is MCD's responsibility. Our issue has turned into a political game for them. We want a permanent solution."

The health workers including doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff alleged that administration is not coming up with any permanent solution.



North Delhi Mayor, Jai Prakash said, "I think there is some politics involved in this. The doctors were about to go to Mayor house but it did not happen. If doctors were worried about their salary and patients, this situation would not have prevailed."

"The health workers will receive 'maximum' salary today in their account and hence should call off the protest. My job is to provide the salary which I am doing," he said.

When asked about permanent solution Prakash stated, "all should perform their job with responsibility. The situation is more critical due to ongoing pandemic. They should call off the strike now."

However, the Mayor did not say anything regarding the demanded permanent solution.

Dr, Darmendar Singh, Hindu Rao and Treasurer, MCDA said, "Our doctors are protesting since last 20-22 days. Since the last few days, they are observing an indefinite hunger strike and the Mayor failed to give us any permanent solution. We simply cannot come on roads each and every time to fight for our rights. The strike will be called off only after 'permanent solution' is provided to us."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday called upon a meeting with the three mayors of the MCDs to find out a solution over the issue of non-payment of salaries of the medical staff of the North-MCD run hospitals. However, the three mayors refused to show up for the meeting with Shri Satyendar Jain, thereby denying any chances of discussion or conciliation on the matter, a press release from Delhi health ministry stated on Monday.

Today three Mayors will be holding a joint presser on the ongoing issue. (ANI)

