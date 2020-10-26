Doctors in Delhi burn 'Vetan chor' Ravan effigy over non payment of salaries

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday burnt a Ravan effigy, as a symbolic protest in continuation of their indefinite hunger strike over non-payment of salaries.

"We resident doctors of Hindu Rao hospital have been protesting for the past 21 days. We conducted a symbolic protest today by burning the effigy of 'vetan chor Ravan' to so that the government takes notice," a doctor told ANI.

"It is the third day of the hunger strike by the resident doctors. Today is Dussehra and we should be with our families but we are sitting on protest," he said.



The doctors raised slogans of 'give us our salaries' and 'no pay no work'.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting for the past few weeks against the non-payment of salaries.

On October 13, the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated Covid-19 hospital.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Covid-19 patients at the MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital will be shifted to the Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of the hospital have given a notice for a strike. (ANI)

