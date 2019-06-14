Doctors' protest: 43 doctors submit resignation in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14(ANI): As many as 43 doctors submitted their resignation here on Friday amidst the ongoing strike by the junior doctors in West Bengal.

While 27 doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Darjeeling resigned over the violence against doctors in the state, a total of 16 doctors of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata also submitted their resignation.

"We the following doctors of R. G.Kar Medical College have so far been trying our level best to run the hospital service smoothly. You are aware that the present situation is not ideal for patient care service. In response to the prevailing situation as we are unable to provide service, we would like to resign from our duty," the doctors said in a mass resignation submitted before the Director of Medical Education and Ex. Officio Secretary of the West Bengal government.

Various medical bodies called doctors' strike across the country to protest over rising violence against the medical fraternity after a junior doctor of Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to protesting doctors in the state to get back to work and ensure that hospitals can run "smoothly and peacefully".

However, the protesting doctors have not called off the strike yet and are demanding adequate security in every medical college and hospital. (ANI)

