Doctors protest against NMC bill in Delhi

Doctors while protest against the NMC bill on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:16 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Doctors staged a protest outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.
While alleging that many clauses of the bill such as increasing management or NRI quota to more than 50 per cent, National Exit Test (NEXT) and Mid-level practitioner or bridge courses are not acceptable to all the doctors in the country, the protesters termed the bill 'anti-student' and 'anti-poor'.
Moreover, the doctors burnt the bill in various medical colleges as a mark of the protest.
Earlier on July 17, the Union Cabinet approved the NMC Bill, 2019 that provides for the setting up of a medical commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:37 IST

