Doctors' protest swells in Puducherry

Puducherry (India), June 16 (ANI): Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPGMER) has announced that OPD, Laboratory and Elective Surgeries services will remain suspended on Monday.

The notice here has been issued in solidarity with protesting doctors in Kolkata, who have refused to blink and go back to their duties, following a gruesome attack on a fellow practitioner.

The doctors of JIPGMER have decided to participate in the nationwide 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association from 6 am on Monday.

"In view Of the strike announced by Junior Residents Doctors Association, all OPD services, laboratory services and elective surgeries will remain suspended on Monday," a press note said.

However, all emergency services will function as usual, it said.

Doctors across the country have been protesting against growing attack on medicos.

The agitation across the nation broke out following clashes between junior doctors and relatives of a 75-year-old patient who died due to alleged medical negligence in Kolkata. Amid the scuffle a junior doctor, Paribaha Mukhopadhyay sustained a serious skull injury and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata's Park Circus area. (ANI)

