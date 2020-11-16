Doctors say Delhi reported lesser cases of burn injuries in Diwali compared to previous years

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Hospitals in Delhi have witnessed less number of burn cases due to fire-crackers than compared to previous years, doctors said on Monday.

While the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) RP Eye Centre reported about 12 cases of firecracker injury, the Safdarjung Hospital recorded 28 burn cases.

"RP Eye Centre received about 12 cases of perforating firecracker injury on Saturday and almost all patients required admission. Many required suturing and stitching of the wound. However, burns caused by firecrackers are lesser as compared to previous years," said Dr Atul Kumar, Chief of AIIMS' Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences and professor of ophthalmology.

Meanwhile, the Central government's Safdarjung Hospital reported 28 patients injured during Diwali Celebration.



"This year, the Department Of Burns and Plastic Surgery at Safdarjung hospital has received 28 patients of burn injuries of which 20 cases were of minor burns (less than 20 per cent) and were treated on OPD basis. Eight patients suffered major burns (more than 20 per cent) and were admitted. Out of eight, four were diya burns, four cracker burns and three patients were operated upon. The injuries reported this year is almost one-third of the number of cases that were reported last year," a Safdarjung hospital spokesperson said.

Similarly, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Hospital reported 26 cases of burn injuries, of which 23 were due to firecrackers.

"We received about 26 cases of burn injures on Saturday. All patients were burnt either on their face or hands. They were treated and discharged on the same day except for a 10-year-old who has been admitted," said Dr Rana AK Singh, medical superintendent at RML Hospital.

Doctors also said that people in Delhi were complaining of redness, itching, and burning sensation in eyes along with breathing illness.

Earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30 due to rising pollution levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

