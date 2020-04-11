Documents snatched from ASHA workers in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Three Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday alleged that few people snatched their documents when they were conducting a health survey of citizens in Gavaligalli area.

"The ASHA workers had come here for conducting the survey and few anti-social people had snatched their papers. The police is cooperating, the issue will be resolved," Deputy Chief Medical Officer S Dandappanavar told ANI.

Speaking about the attacks on ASHA worker District Deputy Commissioner Sharath B on Wednesday had said: "Some of the health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who have been given a task to going from door to door to verify health status were troubled unnecessarily, saying that they have come to collect data for NRC and NPR."

"They are doing a survey on behalf of the district administration as they have to gather travelling information so that a person can be quarantined to contain COVID-19 spread. There has been an attack, a case has been registered in this regard," he said.

With 10 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 207, the Karnataka government has said.

The 207 COVID-19 cases include 30 discharged and 6 deaths. Out of 10 new cases, 9 are close contacts of people who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus," said Karnataka government on Friday.

India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

