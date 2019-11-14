Doda accident unfortunate, urge govt to come up with a plan to curb such incidents in future: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday, while embarking on a visit to his constituency, expressed condolences on the death of 16 persons in an accident in Doda and urged that the government would come up with a plan to curb accidents in the region.

"It is a sad occasion that yesterday in Doda, 16 persons died in an accident. My condolences are with the family of the deceased. Doda and Chenab valley have become a death trap. My request to the new administration in the state is that they should formulate a plan as to how the accidents go down in the region," Azad told reporters here.

"Normally, I go to my district in the summer but this year I did not get permission. With the Supreme Court's permission, I am going to my district now. There is no political program on my schedule this time," he added.

16 people, including three children, were killed after a commercial vehicle carrying them skidded off the Batote-Kishtwar national highway here on Tuesday. (ANI)

