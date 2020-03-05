Doda DDC reviews coronavirus preparedness, educates hospital staff about prevention

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe, District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode visited a government medical college and hospital here to review preparedness for the deadly virus on Wednesday.

Dr Doifode informed ANI that hospital staff have been given training about the precautions and handling of coronavirus cases and added that the medical centre has also made a separate ward to treat the patients' fallen prey to the virus.

"An isolation ward has been prepared. The training of the staff is underway. We have requested people to provide information regarding their travel history."

Yesterday while addressing a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 cases of Coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. (ANI)

