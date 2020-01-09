Doesn't take time to break anything but takes time to join: Juhi Chawla on current discourse in country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesn't take time to break things, it takes time to join things.

"Can we stop reacting and can we start responding? Can we first understand what the matter is, why it is, why it has been made? Let us first understand and then speak. It doesn't take time to break anything but it takes time to join things," Juhi Chawla said.

She was speaking at an event where several BJP leaders along with Bollywood personalities joined the protest against the display of "Free Kashmir" posters during a recent demonstration. BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Shaina NC, Kirit Somaiya with actor Juhi Chawla and other personalities from entertainment world were present on the occasion.

During the protest against JNU violence at Mumbai's Gateway of India yesterday, a woman was seen holding up the poster which read "free Kashmir", following which police said that they had taken "serious cognizance" of the incident.

The speakers who addressed the gathering touched on several issues including the "Free Kashmir" poster displayed at a recent protest, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among others.

"India is 125 crore people. To keep them together is a big responsibility. We should not understand that it is the responsibility of the government only. I want to tell everyone that we should not expect answers from anyone. We should look within ourselves as to what we are thinking, what we are doing," said Juhi Chawla.

Later while speaking to reporters, she said, "I only said that we react quickly and don't respond. Do we try to understand the issue first? I feel mistakes happen in a hurry. We need to understand. So always talk of joining, not breaking."

She, however, refused to comment on the controversy over Deepika Padukone's JNU visit.

BJP leader Saina NC said, "Today, there are 980 universities in the country where no politics of vandalism takes place. There are just a few universities...whether it is JNU or something else...there we would say that we stand unequivocally with students but do not take law and order into your hands."

Actor Dalip Tahil while talking to ANI said, "The ongoing problem in Jawaharlal Nehru University is linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students' protests in universities are scripted and planned." (ANI)

