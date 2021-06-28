Dogra Front workers stage protest against Pakistan over Jammu airport blasts, killing of former SPO

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Workers of the Dogra Front on Monday staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan over the twin blasts at Jammu airport and the killing of former Special Police Officer (SPO) and his family members in Pulwama.

Protestors alleged that Pakistan was responsible for the terror incidents that took place on Sunday and said that those who encourage talks with Pakistan should be ashamed.

"All those who say that India should hold talks with Pakistan, do not they know that these Pakistanis have taken away a Kashmiri brother and his family?" asked a protestor, condemning the terror attack on former Jammu and Kashmir SPO Fayaz Ahmed.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, terrorists shot dead Ahmed and his wife and daughter at their home in Pulwama's Hariparigam.

"Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. In this terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.



Meanwhile, several political leaders including National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have condemned the 'cowardly' terrorist attack.

Condemning the drone attack, protestors said that the administration should take strict measures to prevent such incidents and Pakistan should be taught a lesson.

Protesters raised anti-Pakistan slogans, adding that Pakistan should be taught a lesson.

On Sunday, the Union Territory witnessed two minor blasts at the Air Force Station in Jammu.

While no damage was caused to any aircraft in the blasts, two personnel suffered minor injuries, sources said.

An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, informed the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

