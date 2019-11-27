Dogs, horses, sticks own land in Bihar, Zamindari Abolition not implemented properly: Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that Zamindari Abolition Act was not implemented in Bihar properly, adding that lands are registered in the name of dogs, horses and even sticks in the state.

"What can be said about the zamindari in Bihar? Lands are registered in the name of dogs, horses and even sticks in the state. There are cases where some zamindars have four to five thousand bighas of land. This is the reason that there are no proper revenue records in the region," Malik, who has also served as the Governor of Bihar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering on the 70th Constitution Day celebrations at the Goa University grounds here, Malik said: "Zamindari was best implemented in Uttar Pradesh."

He said that the implementation of the Abolition Act strengthened the weaker sections of the society.

Asserting that democracy is working well in the country, Malik said: "I was born to a farmer in a village. The Constitution gave me the strength to become an MLA and reach this position today. This shows that democracy is working."

"I know some people who have served as chief ministers. Two or three of them are in prison now. This is what will happen when people don't follow the Constitution. The Indian Constitution has strengthened weaker sections of society like Dalits, Adivasis, etc," he said.

Malik had served as the Governor of Bihar from September 4, 2017, to August 22, 2018. Thereafter he also served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

