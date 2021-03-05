Dollar smuggling case: Swapna Suresh reveals Kerala CM's involvement with UAE consul general

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): Dollar Smuggling Case prime accused Swapna Suresh has disclosed crucial statements in the Kerala High Court about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his connections with the previous Consul General of UAE, and illegal monetary transactions, an affidavit submitted before the Kerala High Court by the Customs department said.

The affidavit also made statements against Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and ministers of the state cabinet.

"In the 108 statement and 164 statement, Swapna Suresh has made shocking revelations about the Chief Minister, Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly, and some ministers of the state cabinet. She has made shocking revelations about the Chief Minister's close connections with the previous Consul General of UAE and the illegal monetary transactions carried out. Her close connection with the Chief Minister and his Principal Secretary and a personal staff was also revealed by Swapna Suresh," the affidavit submitted by Customs Commissioner (Preventive) Sumit Kumar said.



It further said, "Suresh spoke with clarity about the smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Chief Minister and the Speaker with the help of the Consulate. She has also clearly stated about the improper and illegal activities of 3 ministers of the state cabinet and the Speaker."

It further said that she further mentioned involvement and the kickbacks from high-profile persons from various deals.

"Swapna Suresh had stated that she is aware of all these transactions and was a witness to the same as she is well versed in Arabic language and hence was forced to act as the translator between the above said persons and persons of Middle East origin in all their crucial interactions. The role of former Principal Secretary in acting as the link between the high profile politicians of Kerala and the UAE Consulate officials as well as some others and in coordinating the illegal financial dealings under the cover of various activities and projects of the State Govt was also revealed by her," it added. (ANI)

