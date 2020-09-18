Domestic air travel figures returning to pre-COVID levels: Puri

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said domestic civil aviation operations are continuing smoothly and the number of domestic travellers is moving towards pre-COVID figures.

He said that over 9.1 million passengers have flown since flight operations resumed on May 25.



"Domestic civil aviation operations continue smoothly. With 1,16,398 passengers on 17 Sept 2020, we are slowly moving towards pre-COVID figures. More than 9.1 million passengers have now flown since operations recommenced on 25 May 2020," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said the total number of flyers on September 17 was 1,16,398.

"On September 17, over 1.16 lakh passengers took to the skies; nearly 1.17 lakh passenger arrivals took place; 1,383 flight departures took place; 1,376 flight arrivals took place. A total of 2,759 flight movements took place across the country on Thursday and the footfalls were over 2.33 lakh footfalls at the airports," an official release stated. (ANI)

