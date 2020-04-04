Domestic cargo flights strengthens India's fight against COVID-19, says Aviation Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that domestic cargo flights are supplying medical equipments, testing kits, masks, gloves etc across the country since March 26 in order to strengthen India's fight against COVID-19.

"The cargo delivered to various parts of the country includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE, masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by State/UT Governments and also postal packets," the ministry said in a statement.

With the delivery of essential medical supplies to various states and ICMR centres across the country, the ministry said that it has achieved delivery of reagents/ medical kits to ensure testing of patients on time and hence further steps are taken accordingly and medical supplies delivered to NE and remote areas "ensures that no region of the country is left behind in this fight against COVID-19".

The ministry announced that hub and spoke lifeline services have been started "so that simultaneously, different and far located parts of the country can be catered to and resources are utilised optimally".

With regards to international collaboration, the ministry announced an air bridge between Shanghai and Delhi. "The First cargo flight of Air India on April 5.Air India will be operating dedicated scheduled cargo flights to China for the uplifting of critical medical equipment," added the ministry.

With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)





