Domestic flight ops to not resume in Tripura, says Agartala airport

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 25 (ANI): Domestic air operations will not resume in Tripura from Monday as all flights operating to and from Agartala stand cancelled, according to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport's officials.

Services were halted as all the flights are connected to Kolkata and the Kolkata airport is not available till May 27, in view of cyclone Amphan.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday announced that domestic flights will recommence across the country from May 25.

Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport, VV Rao, in Odisha's Bhubaneswar said that at least two flights may be cancelled due to some issues at Kolkata, Mumbai and other places.

"We have done inspection and trial run with all stakeholders today evening and went off successfully. All stakeholders trying their level best to ensure touch-free and safe passage of air travel for passengers," he said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 when the Narendra Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the virus.

Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

