Domestic helps face difficulties as many employers unwilling to let them resume work despite Delhi government nod

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Even as Delhi government has allowed self-employed people including domestic helps to work under relaxations in the extended lockdown, many of them are facing difficulties with their employers unwilling to allow them in their homes.

Many of the domestic helps ANI spoke to said that they have been asked not to come to the homes they worked in.

Geeta, a domestic worker, said she got a message from her employer not to come for work.

"Two days back I called my employer regarding work. She did not take my call and has messaged me not to come. They are not allowing maids into their colonies though some other workers are being allowed. I worked in their home for a year and today when I need their support, they have left me helpless. I do not have any work," she said.

Gauri Devi, also a domestic help, said people in colonies are not allowing them to come as they fear spread of coronavirus.

"I got the news that the government has allowed maids to work. I called up homes where I work but was denied permission. It has been two months since I am out of work. They said they will call when there is a need. They fear spread of coronavirus. We are running out of money and have not got dues for April," she said.

Delhi government on Sunday announced that services provided by self-employed persons including domestic helps/ maids have been permitted in the national capital in the lockdown which has now been extended by two more weeks.

Sonia Dhiman, a resident of a colony in Saket, said that they were not allowing maids to resume work due to "safety" concerns.

"We are looking for our safety and not allowing outsiders to come in our colonies. The maids go to different houses and there is risk. It would be difficult for us to allow them till June," she said.

Uma Gupta, another resident of the colony, said members of their resident welfare association were doing their household work by themselves.

"Our children are helping us in doing household work. Though the government allows maids to work, we will not allow them into our homes. We can't be sure how they are reaching and how many homes they visited before coming to our homes. We are putting our safety first. Maids are also safe in their homes," she said.

Some colonies have left it to individual households to take a decision and allow maids to come at "their own risk".

Rajat Seth, RWA president of B Block, Preet Vihar, said they were following the government instructions and taking all the necessary precautions.

"We have neither allowed nor denied permission. In our colony, residents can allow maids to come to work at their own risk," he said.

Seth added that domestic workers were being given salaries by their employers.

"About 35 home maids use to come here. Their employers have given them salary. We have put sanitiser at the gate. We have asked the domestic workers to wear masks while entering the colony. Guards at the gate help the maids sanitise their hands," he said.

The lockdown has been extended till May 17 with some relaxations to curb the spread of COVID-19.


