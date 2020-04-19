Domestic helps in Bhopal's Aradhana Nagar call for govt help amid lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Women working as domestic help in Bhopal's Aradhana claim that they have not received ration from the government since the beginning of the lockdown.

Varsha, a domestic help, told ANI, "I am the only earning member in my family as my husband lost his ability to walk due to an accident. Since the lockdown began, I have been able to provide only one-time food to my family as I have lost my only source of income."

While speaking about her woes, she further said, "Till now I have not received any help from the government nor any NGO. Whenever we approach our ward's ration shop they tell us to get it from some other ward.

Echoing similar despair, Ranjana, who used to earn money by cooking in several houses, said, "Here, nobody is getting ration. Whenever we go to the ration shop they tell us to come some other time as they are yet to receive the stock."

Meanwhile, Vidhan Mandal, an employee of Aradhana Mahila Consumer Shop, said that there was a little delay in getting the ration stock but now the situation is normal. "We are calling people as per the first list provided by the ADM. We are giving each person 5 kg ration."

"The ADM will be giving us another list of names," he added. (ANI)

