Domicile certificates issued to residents of J-K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Government administration on Thursday issued domicile certificates to the residents of Doda district, which has been made mandatory for appointment to any post under the union territory.

A camp has been set up in Doda by the district administration to issue domicile certificates to the residents.

"We'd received directions to provide certificates in 2 stages. We called a meeting of all field staffs. Schedule drafted. We are giving certificate to students in the first step. The staff has been working for 3 days. We want to cover the maximum number of students today," Shabir Malik, Tehsildar, Doda.

Shabir Malik said that the district administration "issued over 200 certificates so far. Earlier Permanent Resident Certificate was needed for jobs, admissions. Now, these can be used."

Last month, the Centre had prescribed the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates.

"These rules prescribe a procedure for issuance of domicile certificates. This has now been made basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under UT of Jammu and Kashmir," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Department. (ANI)

