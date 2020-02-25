Donald Trump, Melania get clicked with CISF personnel in Agra

Agra(Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): During the visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump got their photograph clicked posing with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed as part of their security detail.

Donald Trump and his wife had visited the Taj Mahal during the Agra leg of their ongoing maiden official tour of India.

Trump was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also act as senior advisors to the President.

Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll, hand in hand, at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench. At the same time, Ivanka and her husband, accompanied by the high-level US delegation, were seen posing for pictures at the 17th-century monument built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book.

In spite of the long and tiring day participating in a range of engagements, from the roadshow to addressing a mammoth crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President was seen taking immense interest during the visit to the Taj, noticing minute details, inquiring of them with the guide accompanying the First couple. (ANI)