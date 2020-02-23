Donald Trump, Melania to try Gujarati delicacies like Khaman and multigrain rotis in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will get a taste of Gujarati delicacies such as Khaman and multigrain rotis during their short stay here tomorrow, says Chef Suresh Khanna from Fortune Landmark Hotel.

Chef Khanna, who has been made in-charge of the dishes to be prepared on the occasion of Trump's visit, said, "It is a big day. Special arrangements have been made for the US President. We are really looking forward to his visit. The local items of Gujarat have been included such as Khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain rotis, coconut water, ice teas, special chai, and snacks."

The chef also stated that all menus have undergone security checks.

Preparations to welcome Donald and Melania Trump are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where the two are scheduled to land tomorrow for their two-day visit to the country.

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President will likely go to the Sabarmati Ashram.

Security has been heightened up in the state in the wake of Trump's visit. Hoardings of the US President have also been placed throughout the city to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Within a very packed schedule, the visiting dignitary on the second day of his visit will arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade. (ANI)