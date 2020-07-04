Donate old phones, laptops to poor children for online education: Pune Zilla Parishad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Pune Zilla Parishad has urged local residents to donate old/used smartphones, tablet, TV or laptop to the schools so that they can be given to the poor children which in turn could help them gain education online.

"We appeal to all if you have any old/used Android mobile phone/smart TV/ tablet/laptop or computer which is in working condition, donate it to schools so that it can be given to poor children and they can be brought to the mainstream by providing online education," Pune ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is not possible to start schools, he further said.

"However, it's important to continue education for students. Providing them online education is a better option and in order to do that, related material has been made available to teachers," the CEO added.

Over 50 per cent of students in Pune's rural areas hails from a poor background and none of them has any facilities to receive online education.

"For the Education Department, a coordinator should be appointed for this purpose and his name and mobile number shall be provided to the Zilla Parishad office," CEO said. (ANI)

