Dongri building collapse: Death toll mounts to 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Four people were killed and over 40 feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area here collapsed on Tuesday.

Eight people have been injured in the incident which happened around 11 am.

BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. The classification means the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest".

"Building is classified as 'C1', to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest... It is now learnt to the office that the said Kesarbai building is a MHADA Cess building...In the event of any mishap this office won't be responsible," read a letter written by BMC on August 8, 2017.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

BMC's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said a temporary shelter has been opened at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School after the mishap.

NDRF and fire brigade teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

