Donning 'gamcha' mask, PM gives safety message with new social media display picture

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Mouth and nose covered with a traditional 'gamcha', hands folded in namaste - this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new social media profile picture looks like. The photo, aimed at spreading awareness over curbing COVID-19 spread, is from Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday wherein he announced lockdown extension till May 3.

Modi changed the display picture merely minutes after his address to the nation. This is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade solutions to be safe in this time of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister used the same photo as his display in both Facebook and Twitter.

Previously, in an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states on Saturday, he was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

During his address, Modi announced the extension of the lockdown, which was slated to end today, and urged people to follow the norms.

Modi also lauded people for following lockdown guidelines and celebrating festivals at their respective homes with "simplicity" and said that it is "motivational and praiseworthy".

He also underlined that India's fight against COVID-19 is moving ahead "very strongly" and the country has been able to avert considerable damage due to the sacrifices of the countrymen.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)