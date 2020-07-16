Don't allow unapproved charter flights from UAE to land in India: DGCA to AAI

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told Airports Authorities of India (AAI) to not allow charter flights from the UAE if they do not have approval from the State government to land here.

"It has been noticed that some of the charter flights from UAE to India did not have requisite Indian state consent required for the operation of such flights," the DGCA said in a letter to the AAI on Wednesday.

"In view of the above, it has been decided that the airline shall submit the approval of the concerned state government to the ATC (air traffic control) of the point of destination prior to their departure from airports in UAE," it added.

DGCA said the ATC shall not allow the arrival of the flight unless the above approval is provided.

"ATC shall not allow the arrival unless the above approval is provided to them," the DGCA said. (ANI)

