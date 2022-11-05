"Don't allow youths below 21 years to buy liquor": Bilaspur SP writes to liquor shop operators

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Parul Mathur has written a letter to the liquor shop operators in the district about the timing of shops and the minimum age of youths to buy liquor.

The letter reads that the shop should be opened after 12 pm and should be closed by 12 am at any cost. Similarly, the selling of liquors to youth below 21 years of age and their entry to the bar shop is prohibited.

Mathur said, "According to the rules defined in the state excise act, the liquor sale to youth below 21 years old is not allowed. Therefore a letter has been issued and it is also mentioned about the timings of the shop in the letter. Entry to the bar should be given only if the age is confirmed to be above 21 years."

According to the letter, as many as 18 shops and bars have been notified which include Arsenal Bar, Sapphire Bar, Vibes Bar, Vineet Bar, Pali Bar, Platinum Bar, Courtyard Marriott Bar, Tantra The Magical World Bar, Egyptian Rickesh Society, Amigos Bilaspur Society, Golden Bar, Hotel Ananda Imperial Bar, BlackBerry Bar, Bhugol Bar, Hotel Intercity Bar, Tara Bar, Red Chilli Bar and The Patricians Welfare Society.

On the other hand, the bar operators say that this is a good decision, due to which the bar will be closed on time as well as the unusual incident can also be controlled. They will get a lot of convenience by following the rules. (ANI)