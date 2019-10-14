Don't be intimidated by 'big leaders', will support you when needed: Satypal Malik tells security forces

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that the administration will support the security forces">security forces if they are intimidated by any big leaders and they need not be scared of anyone while doing their duties.

"When you are on duty, don't think that you are a soldier or an inspector. Do whatever you feel is right, if any big leader intimidates you, we will support you. You are the representatives of the Indian Constitution. Don't be scared of anyone," he said at a function here.

"If they take on a big leader then we will support them. You (security forces">security forces) should stand with determination and justice," the Governor added.

On the day when postpaid mobile services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik defended the restrictions saying that every life of a Kashmiri was important and announced that Internet services would be restored soon in the region.

He also said that telephone lines were being used by terrorists for mobilisation and carrying out attacks.

"People used to make noise that there is no telephone. We stopped telephone services because terrorists were using them for their activities, mobilisation and indoctrination. For us, the life of every Kashmiri was important and not telephone. People were living without telephone earlier also," he said.

"We have successfully saved the lives of the people. Now, telephone lines have been restored. People can now go about their lives. Tourists have started coming here. Now, there are no issues. Very soon, we will restore Internet services," the Governor remarked.

The postpaid mobile services were made operational in the region from 12 noon today.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region.

Although the landline network was restored in phases, restrictions had remained on the usage of mobile devices and internet in various parts of the Valley.

The decision to restore mobile phone services comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir Governor had announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10. (ANI)

