"Don't be negligent in caring for heart patients during cold wave": UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak instructs medical officers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): In view of cold wave conditions, guard against any laxity in hospitals, especially regarding the treatment of heart patients, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak instructed officers of all government medical institutions here on Monday.

Deploy additional teams of doctor-paramedical staff in the ICU and wards and increase the number of beds in the hospitals if needed, he said.

"Ensure proper treatment of heart patients in other districts including Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ayodhya too," he added.

The Deputy CM said the number of heart patients increases in winter, hence proper arrangements should be made for their treatment. Emergency services should be operated for 24 hours and tests like pathology, ECG, and echo should be done for all needy patients.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that more and more doctors should sit in the OPD of the Heart Disease Department so that no patient should return without treatment.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, a revised notice was issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh regarding holidays in schools of the state. An official notice has been issued by the district magistrates in various districts.

As per the notice, all schools up to class 8 will remain closed till January 14.

The notice further mentioned that online classes would be conducted for students from classes 9 to 12 and in case the classes will not be conducted due to any reason holiday till January 11 will be declared.

The IMD said that cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Cold Day to severe cold day conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Bihar; at a few places over North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. Cold Day conditions were also reported at a few places over Delhi," IMD said. (ANI)