Don't believe in child lifting rumours, police keeping close watch: ADG Ramasastry

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow PV Ramasastry on Wednesday urged the people to not believe in rumors of child lifting and stated that 68 people have been arrested in the state for spreading rumors in this regard.

"People should not believe in the rumours of child lifting. We are keeping a close eye on the situation. So far, 68 people have been arrested in similar cases. If the people suspect anything, they should immediately call the police," Ramasastry told ANI.

He also urged people not to take law in their own hands and said that the villagers in the district are being sensitised on the issue.

"We are also running an awareness campaign with the help of government officials and digital volunteers. We are reaching out to people in villages and on social media to urge them to not to take law in their hands. Mob lynching people is a serious crime and strict actions will be taken against people involved in such cases," he said.

Earlier today, the officer had said that anti-social elements were spreading rumours regarding incidents of child lifting in the state.

"In the last few days, people have been beaten up on accusations of child lifting by mobs in some districts. We analysed the incidents, there is no issue of child lifting, these are rumours spread by anti-social elements," Ramasastry had said. (ANI)

