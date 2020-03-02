Don't believe rumours of tension in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani: DCP South Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday asked people not to believe in any rumours regarding tensions in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani and any other area, stating that all officers are alert and patrolling.

Police said strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours of tensions in Delhi.

"Do not believe in any rumours regarding incidents in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani or any other area. All officers are alert and patrolling and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours," Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi tweeted.

On Sunday, police detained some people for allegedly spreading rumours in the national capital.



"Today, some anti-social elements have spread rumours. We received many PCR calls. The situation is completely normal. Police personnel have been deployed everywhere. Don't pay attention to rumours and inform police about it," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told ANI.

"Spreading rumours is a crime. We are closely monitoring social media and will take strict action. Delhi Police have detained some people who spread such rumours. We are registering cases against them and will arrest them," he said.



Two suspects have been apprehended from Rohini.

Earlier in the day, police received panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khyala. However, police said the situation is normal at these places and they are monitoring social media platforms as well.

At least 42 people died and more than 200 others sustained grievous injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. (ANI)

