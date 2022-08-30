Don't bicker daily, bring resolution to make PM Modi an incarnation of Lord Vishnu: Manoj Jha

New Delhi [India] August 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday said that it is better that BJP leaders bring a resolution and declare Prime Minister Narendra Modi an incarnation of Lord Vishnu than bickering over the same every day.

Several opposition leaders have reacted sharply to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's comparison of PM Modi with Mahatma Gandhi. While talking to ANI on this issue, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has said that it is better that BJP leaders bring a resolution and declare Prime Minister Modi an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated during a programme that PM Narendra Modi understands the people of India in the best way after Mahatma Gandhi. Criticizing the Defence Minister's statement, Jha said, "'Rajnath Singh Ji is a leader of Atal Ji and Advani Ji's era, now he too has to talk about this. I used to think that he talks about his heart, he talks about himself freely. But, that too like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that the book is like Gita and obviously no one's sentiment was hurt. Gita was replaced with a book written by Modi Ji. I say that they are wasting their time by making small statements in vain. Just come up with a revolution that after ten incarnations of Vishnu Modi Ji is the 11th."



Taking his point forward, he added, "I am going a little further and calling him the 11th incarnation."

Bring a resolution from any religion-parliament. You set up religious parliaments in bulk, which work blatantly. It is better to make a good proposal that the 11th incarnation is Modi Ji and settle it after finishing the daily squabble, adding that we too will accept it without hesitation.

Meanwhile, talking about Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to Bihar, he said that apart from all issues, he has good relations with Lalu Prasad Yadav and when these two leaders sit down, there will be a detailed discussion on the situation in the country. If the Chief Minister of Gujarat can dream of becoming the Prime Minister, then the Chief Minister of Telangana can also dream of becoming the Prime Minister.

It is worth mentioning that Kapil Sibal has also criticized Rajnath Singh's statement. He tweeted that he would be surprised if all Indians understand Modi Ji completely. They understand only Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

