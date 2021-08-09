'Don't bite hand that feeds you': SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur continues protest on farm laws

New Delhi [India], August 9, (ANI): Demanding a discussion in Parliament on the three farm laws Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit out at the Central government for being "insensitive" to the plight of the farmers whom she referred to as "annadattas".

Protesting outside the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session, the three-time MP said: "When annadata (farmers) are dying on the borders of the national capital, the Central government should stop all the proceeding in Parliament and must discuss farm laws in order to stop further deaths."



Today, the MP was seen holding a placard that read "Don't bite the hand that feeds you."

Slamming the government for being insensitive towards farmers, the former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, who had resigned last year from the NDA government over farm law-related ordinances said, "I'm sad that the government has become so insensitive that they have suppressed our voices inside Parliament like they crushed the voices of farmers who have been protesting on Delhi borders for the past eight months."

Badal alleged the government has blacked out SAD's continuous demand on farm laws in Lok Sabha. SAD's leaders have been holding protests amidst the Monsoon session of the Parliament to draw the Centre's attention. Last week on Thursday, Badal and Congress MP Ranveer Singh Bittu had got into a verbal spat over farm laws. (ANI)

